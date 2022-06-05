The number of seats for Plus Two in all government-run schools has been increased from 275 to 400 in a bid to accommodate all successful students, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education said. The ruling came after the board released its class 10 results. The results of the Class 10 state board examinations were announced on June 3, and over 86% of the 10.98 lakh candidates were declared successful.

