West Bengal: Plus 2 seats increased; eligibility criteria for science stream lowered1 min read . 05:25 PM IST
- WBCHSE lowered the cut-off for certain subjects to 35% so that students can take up science-based elective subjects in Class 11
The number of seats for Plus Two in all government-run schools has been increased from 275 to 400 in a bid to accommodate all successful students, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education said. The ruling came after the board released its class 10 results. The results of the Class 10 state board examinations were announced on June 3, and over 86% of the 10.98 lakh candidates were declared successful.
Meanwhile, WBCHSE lowered the cut-off for certain subjects to 35% so that students can take up science-based elective subjects in Class 11. Also, The minimum percentage of marks has been reduced from 45%.
"As directed, the council is pleased to publish the criteria of minimum percentage of marks in a subject, a student must obtain in Madhyamik Examination or its equivalent examination, in order to be eligible for taking up certain Science-based elective subjects," said the notice issued by the WBCHSE on Saturday.
As per the new directive, those who would like to take up mathematics or statistics or computer science as elective subjects have to secure minimum of 35% in mathematics, and for biology, the cut-off is 35% in life science
WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI that the cut-off percentage mark was raised to 45% in 2021 as the Class 10 board exams could not be conducted in view of COVID-19 and almost all were expected to meet the criteria owing to the high scores last year. “This year, it has been reduced to 35%"
The council, in another notice, increased the maximum number of seats from 275 to 400 in every higher secondary school.
