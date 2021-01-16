West Bengal Polls: Amit Shah meets state BJP leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the core group of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at his residence in the national capital on Friday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the core group of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at his residence in the national capital on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the core group of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at his residence in the national capital on Friday.

The upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}