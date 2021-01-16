Subscribe
West Bengal Polls: Amit Shah meets state BJP leaders
West Bengal Polls: Amit Shah meets state BJP leaders

06:07 AM IST ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the core group of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at his residence in the national capital on Friday.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, State party President Dilip Ghosh and other leaders were present in the meeting.

The upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)

