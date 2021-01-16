West Bengal Polls: Amit Shah meets state BJP leaders

West Bengal Polls: Amit Shah meets state BJP leaders1 min read . 06:07 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the core group of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at his residence in the national capital on Friday.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the core group of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at his residence in the national capital on Friday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the core group of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at his residence in the national capital on Friday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the core group of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at his residence in the national capital on Friday.
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, State party President Dilip Ghosh and other leaders were present in the meeting.
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, State party President Dilip Ghosh and other leaders were present in the meeting.
The upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.