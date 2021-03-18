The Bharatiya Janata Party has stated that it will approach the Election Commission after about a dozen bombs were allegedly hurled near party MP Arjun Singh's office-cum-residence in West Bengal's Bhatpara.

"We will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident," party national vice president Mukul Roy told news agency ANI.

Commenting on the incident, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said the situation in West Bengal is "very bad".

"TMC is synonymous with violence politics. Despite the Model Code of Conduct, goons are hurling bombs and firing in front of police. This is a very bad situation. The Election Commission should take this as a warning. We are doubtful if polling will be held peacefully," he said.

BJP leader Rajib Banerjee echoed Vijayvargiya's sentiments and said: "This is not good. The culture of West Bengal is against this."

Singh's allegations

Arjun Singh on Wednesday had alleged that more than a dozen of bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by Trinamool Congress goons.

He also alleged that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by three people and their associates in Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas.

"We are informing the police that criminals are roaming around with arms. The police are doing nothing. Bombs have been hurled at around 15 places and CCTV cameras installed by police have been broken by three people and their associates. Three persons suffered injuries, one has been admitted to hospital. The police are inactive. We will also complain to Election Commission," Singh said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) AP Choudhury informed that three people including a child suffered injuries in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said: "This evening, more than a dozens of bombs were hurled at nearby my office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan'. This attack was done by Trinamool Congress goons. The local residents are in fear. The administration should ensure the safety of the citizens."

The Member of Parliament also alleged that a bomb was hurled targeting his vehicle after the bombing incident.

"After the bombing incident in the evening near my office-cum-residence, when I returned in the night, a bomb was hurled targeting my vehicle and that too in presence of West Bengal Police. Serious condition of lawlessness in the area. Where is administration?" he tweeted.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

