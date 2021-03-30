Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal polls: Cash, items worth 248.9 crore seized so far

West Bengal polls: Cash, items worth 248.9 crore seized so far

Paramilitary personnel stands guard as voters queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during Phase 1 of West Bengal's election
2 min read . 07:24 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79% voter turnout on Saturday
  • The second phase of elections on 1 April will see polling in 30 assembly constituencies

Amid the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, cash and other items worth 248.9 crore has been seized till now in the state, said the additional chief electoral officer.

Amid the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, cash and other items worth 248.9 crore has been seized till now in the state, said the additional chief electoral officer.

"Total seizure of cash and items worth 248.9 crores has been done till now. This includes 37.72 crores of cash, liquor worth 9.5 crores and drugs worth 114.44 crores, among others," Sanjoy Basu said on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Total seizure of cash and items worth 248.9 crores has been done till now. This includes 37.72 crores of cash, liquor worth 9.5 crores and drugs worth 114.44 crores, among others," Sanjoy Basu said on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79% voter turnout on Saturday.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

Polling was "mostly peaceful", barring a few sporadic incidents of violence, an EC official said on Sunday.

At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in various places during the first phase of polling.

According to Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab, seven of the ten people arrested were held from Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by the ruling TMC supporters.

Later, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

OCI card holders no longer required to carry old passports for India travel

1 min read . 07:16 AM IST

Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines highly effective after first shot in real-world use: Study

1 min read . 07:09 AM IST

Bengaluru: No lockdown for now, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa as Covid cases surge

3 min read . 06:56 AM IST

India pushes ahead with coronavirus vaccination drive to head off new surge

3 min read . 06:46 AM IST

The second phase of elections on 1 April will see polling in 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts in Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas.

All eyes are expected to be on Nandigram, where TMC supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will face her former close aid Suvendu Adhikari.

The remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

With inputs from agencies.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.