Home >News >India >West Bengal Polls: Deputy EC to hold meetings with DMs and SPs
West Bengal Polls: Deputy EC to hold meetings with DMs and SPs

1 min read . 24 Feb 2021 PTI

  • Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain will not be coming to West Bengal as per the schedule on Thursday
  • The state poll for the 294 seat West Bengal House is due in April-May

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, who is in charge of West Bengal, will not be visiting the state and instead hold virtual meetings with senior officials in the districts to oversee the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, officials said on Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, Jain was scheduled to pay a two-day visit to the state from Thursday.

"Jain will not be coming to West Bengal as per the schedule on Thursday and will now be holding virtual meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police in the state to have a look into the preparedness for the elections," the officials said.

The state poll for the 294 seat West Bengal House is due in April-May.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided that if any personnel of the central forces deployed here for election duty fall ill, he/she will be provided "cashless treatment" and the entire cost would be borne by the polling authority, an EC official said.

For treating personnel of the CAPF there will be a tie-up with all state-run and private medical establishments, he said.

