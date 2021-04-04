OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal polls: EC directs transfer of 3 police officers

The Election Commission has directed the transfer of SP Alipurduar Amitabha Maiti, DCP Chandannagar, Hoogly Tathagata Basu and Deputy SP Industrial Diamond Harbour police District Mithun De with immediate effect.

The Commission in its direction addressed to the Chief Secretary West Bengal stated that Mithun De shall be kept 'Awaiting Posting Orders' while other Officer being transferred out shall not be given any election related posting.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

