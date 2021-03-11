NANDIGRAM : Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that her net worth is ₹16.72 lakh.

Banerjee, who is contesting the Nandigram assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur district, doesn't own any vehicle or property, according to her self-sworn affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India.

The 66-year-old leader's total movable assets are worth ₹16.72 lakh.

Such assets owned by her were worth ₹30.45 lakh before the assembly election in 2016.

Her income for the year 2019-20 was ₹10,34,370.

Cash in hand with the chief minister is ₹69,255 while she has a total bank balance of ₹13.53 lakh which includes ₹1.51 lakh in her election expenditure account. She also has a deposit with the National Saving Certificate (NSC) of ₹18,490.

The affidavit showed that her tax deducted at source (TDS) receivable is ₹1.85 lakh in the financial year 2019- 20.

Banerjee owns nine grams of jewellery worth ₹43,837.

A voter of Bhabanipur assembly constituency in Kolkata, she received a royalty of ₹930 in 2019-20. Banerjee has a number of books to her credit.

The chief minister has no criminal case pending against her.

She is an MA from the University of Calcutta and also holds an LLB degree.

Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination papers from the Nandigram constituency, where she is pitted against her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikary of the BJP and Minakshi Mukherjee of the CPI(M).

Voting will be held in Nandigram on April 1 in the second of the eight-phase polling.

