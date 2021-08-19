In what comes as a major setback for the Mamata Banerjee -led West Bengal government, the Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations of post-poll violence in the state.

A five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal also ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all other offences related to the alleged post-poll violence. The bench said both the investigations will be monitored by the court. It directed the central agency to file a report on its investigation in the next six weeks.

The SIT will comprise IPS officers Director General (Telecommunications) Suman Bala Sahoo, Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and Ranveer Kumar.

Post-poll violence reportedly broke out in West Bengal following the announcement of the assembly election results on 2 May. It was alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which won with an overwhelming majority in the poll results, turned a blind eye when its supporters clashed with the opposing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at various places in the state.

