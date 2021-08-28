The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing post-poll violence cases in West Bengal, on Saturday arrested two persons for an alleged attempt to murder in Nadia district.

The two accused -- Bijoy Ghosh and Asima Ghosh -- were briefly detained before being arrested by the probe agency, according to a PTI report.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that in the ongoing CBI probe into post-poll violence, BJP workers are accompanying CBI officials to villages.

"In post-poll violence, five BJP workers and 16 TMC workers had died. We have no problem with CBI, but why are they taking BJP leaders with them to villages? National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and all other commissions have become political, all their members are from BJP," she said.

The CBI has carried out searches at 15 locations in connection with the case related to attempt to murder of Dharma Mandal who suffered serious injuries after his family was attacked on May 14 night at their home in Nadia district's Chapra, they said.

The CBI had booked eight persons in the matter.

It has registered 10 more FIRs in post-poll violence cases taking the total to 21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.