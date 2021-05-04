Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar over the post-poll violence in the state and deteriorating law and order situation following the results of the assembly elections.

The Bengal Governor took to Twitter today saying that PM Modi expressed "serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation".

"PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial," Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted.

"I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson. loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the BJP has moved the Supreme Court over the post-poll violence in the state. In his petition, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into violence in West Bengal.

What happened in West Bengal?

Barely a day after the result of the hotly-contested assembly elections in West Bengal was declared, the state was in the grip of violence that allegedly left many dead and several injured in a clash that broke out between the TMC and the BJP workers.

Multiple reports of post-poll violence and arson from various parts of the state yesterday prompted the Home Ministry to seek a report from the West Bengal government on incidents of attack on opposition workers.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had alleged that four of its workers were killed and more than 4,000 houses ransacked in incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The BJP has attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress over the alleged killing of its party workers in Bengal, and charged that the state is burning due to state-sponsored violence.

The party workers were allegedly killed in a clash that broke out between the TMC and the BJP in Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district after the poll results were declared.

Comparing the TMC with Nazis, the BJP dubbed the government in West Bengal as fascist.

BJP president JP Nadda is expected to go on a two-day visit to the state. He will meet the families of the party workers hit by the violence.

CM Banerjee appeals for peace

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace and calm in the state and blamed the BJP for the violence.

"Bengal is a peace-loving place," CM Banerjee, who won a third term with a stupendous victory, said on Monday.

"During the elections, there has been some heat and dust... The BJP did a lot of torture, also the CAPF. But I appeal to all for calm. Don't indulge in violence. If there is a dispute, inform the police. The police must manage law and order," the Bengal CM stated.

