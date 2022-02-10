If other Covid-19 variants don't hit West Bengal, then we can think of reopening schools for primary classes on alternate days, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, according to a new survey carried out across several districts of Bengal, reading and counting abilities of children in the state have significantly reduced due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER, West Bengal), a collaborative effort of the Pratham Education Foundation and the Liver Foundation, stated that 27.7 per cent children in Class 3 could read Class 2-level texts, compared to 36.6 per cent in 2018 and 32.9 per cent in 2014.

It also said about 48 per cent of students in Class 5 can read Class-2 level texts, lower than the 50.5-per cent figure in 2018, 50.2 per cent in 2016 and 51.8 per cent in 2014.

The survey was conducted among 11,189 children across 17 districts of the state in December 2021.

The report was launched virtually by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on Wednesday evening.

As per the survey, the percentage of children in Class 2 who can at least read words has declined to 53 per cent in 2021 from 66.2 per cent in 2018, and 54.8 per cent in 2014.

Meanwhile, West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally rose to 20,08,133 on Wednesday after 884 new infections, 148 more than the previous day's count, were registered, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that 28 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 20,912.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 736 new cases and 32 more deaths.

The positivity rate, which was 1.87 per cent on Tuesday, increased slightly to 1.89 per cent.

Since Tuesday, 46,836 samples were tested in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,35,97,058.

The bulletin said 1,470 patients recovered from the disease taking the discharge rate to 98.19 per cent. So far, 19,71,826 people have been cured of coronavirus in the state.

The number of active cases now is 15,395.

Of the new positive cases, North 24 Parganas district reported the highest at 132, followed by 102 in Kolkata and 79 in Nadia.

The bulletin said that out of the 28 fresh fatalities, South 24 Parganas and Jalpaiguri districts each recorded four deaths while Kolkata, Darjeeling, Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman each registered three.

