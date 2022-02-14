West Bengal: Primary schools to reopen from Wednesday; night curfew to continue

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The West Bengal government on Monday permitted reopening of all primary and upper primary schools from 16 February. Night curfew will remain in force in the state from 12 am to 5 am, the state government said.

Physical classes for the lower sections will recommence after a gap of two years with strict adherence to a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the School Education Department.

Extending the ongoing lockdown restrictions till February-e, the state government said that all ICDS centres will also be opened on the same day.

Two days back, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that a decision to reopen schools for junior classes will be made only after a thorough assessment of the Covid-19 situation.

In relation to the reopening of primary schools in West Bengal, Banerjee also said that the administration will wait a few more days before making a decision since it was critical to be very careful for the young students.

Furthermore, several specialists have warned of the likelihood of another Covid-19 variation, which is why caution is advised.

Classes 8 to 12 resumed physical classes on 3 Feb

Offline sessions for students in Classes 8 to 12 and those at colleges resumed on 3 February, 2022, and the reopening of West Bengal primary schools is anticipated.

In addition, the government has launched an initiative called "open-air classes" for kids in Classes 1 to 7.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 20,10,901 after 512 new infections, 160 less than the previous day's figure, were reported on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

It said that the state recorded 27 fresh fatalities during the day, pushing the death toll to 21,017.

The state's positivity rate stood at 1.42 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 35,944 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal. Till now, 2,37,63,645 samples have been examined.

The bulletin stated that 1,326 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the discharge rate to 98.33 per cent. So far, 19,77,241 people have been cured of Covid-19 in the state.

Among the 512 new positive cases, North 24 Parganas reported the highest at 83 followed by 62 in Kolkata and 39 in Jalpaiguri district.

Kolkata registered 12 Covid deaths while two fatalities each were reported from four districts. One death each was reported in seven other districts.

The number of active cases now is 12,643, the bulletin said.

The fatality rate is 1.05 per cent.

