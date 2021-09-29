India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts more rains and thundershowers in parts of West Bengal in the next 2 to 3 hours. The districts that are likely to receive rains are Purulia, Bankura, Murshidabad, Nadia, East and West Burdwan, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur and Jhargram, informed Dr. S. Bandyopadhyay, Dy. DG-Meteorology and Scientist F, IMD Kolkata.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Kolkata on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in parts of the metropolis that threw life out of gear. People had to wade through waterlogged roads even as public transport was few, causing immense hardships. Waterlogging was also reported from Amherst Street, Thanthania, Central Avenue and Nayabad, among others.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) pressed into service a large number of pumps to drain water from the submerged thoroughfares, officials said.

Rainfall was also reported from the districts of East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Jhargram and Purulia, besides Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Bardhaman and Birbhum.

The port town of Haldia in East Midnapore district recorded the highest rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday at 216 mm, the weather office said. Other places which recorded a high amount of rain are Mohanpur (192 mm), Kharagpur (171 mm), Midnapore (171 mm), Kalaikunda (167 mm), Sagar Island (152 mm), Diamond Harbour (150 mm) and Salt Lake (52 mm)

The weather office said, the well-marked low-pressure area causing enhanced rainfall in the southern districts lay over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood.

"Weather is likely to improve in most districts of south Bengal from Thursday," regional Met director GK Das said.

(With inputs from agencies)

