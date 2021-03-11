Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal ranks top with 81,224 beggars: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

West Bengal ranks top with 81,224 beggars: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

West Bengal is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 65,835 beggars.
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST ANI

India has over 4 lakh beggars, Union Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot informed the Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: India has over 4 lakh beggars, with the highest 81,244 beggars in West Bengal, while Lakshadweep merely has two vagrants according to the 2011 census, Union Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot informed the Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi: India has over 4 lakh beggars, with the highest 81,244 beggars in West Bengal, while Lakshadweep merely has two vagrants according to the 2011 census, Union Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot informed the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, as per the 2011 census, 4,13,670 beggars including 2,21,673 males and 1,91,997 females are residing in India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Amazon Prime Video picks up Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofan’ for direct release

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST

Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing Covid vaccines come up in Canada's Toronto

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tests positive for Covid-19, isolates self

2 min read . 10:16 AM IST

Japan’s radioactive water, enough to fill 400 swimming pools, may end up in sea

5 min read . 10:05 AM IST

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, as per the 2011 census, 4,13,670 beggars including 2,21,673 males and 1,91,997 females are residing in India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Amazon Prime Video picks up Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofan’ for direct release

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST

Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing Covid vaccines come up in Canada's Toronto

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tests positive for Covid-19, isolates self

2 min read . 10:16 AM IST

Japan’s radioactive water, enough to fill 400 swimming pools, may end up in sea

5 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

West Bengal ranked top with 81,224 beggars followed by 65,835 beggars in Uttar Pradesh, 30,218 in Andhra Pradesh, 29,723 in Bihar, 28,695 in Madhya Pradesh, 25,853 in Rajasthan. Delhi has 2,187 beggars whereas Chandigarh has only 121 beggars.

Lakshadweep has only two beggars, while Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and the Andaman and Nicobar islands have 19, 22, and 56 vagrants respectively, according to the government's data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.