Kolkata: West Bengal on Wednesday recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 5,892 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 6,30,116, the state health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 10,458 after 24 more fatalities were registered from different parts of the state, it added. In the last 24 hours, 2,297 COVID patients recovered in the state, it said.

The discharge rate has slightly dipped to 93.16 per cent. The number of active cases rose to 32,621. Since Tuesday, 43,463 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 96,32,841, the bulletin said.

Increase in coronavirus infections is a cause of worry for the state which is in the middle of elections. Four rounds of voting are over and the rest as many will be conducted by April 29. Results will come on May 2 along with other states where voting is over.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

