West Bengal records 5,892 fresh COVID cases; 24 new deaths

West Bengal records 5,892 fresh COVID cases; 24 new deaths1 min read . 10:05 PM IST
The death toll rose to 10,458 after 24 more fatalities were registered from different parts of the state
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The death toll rose to 10,458 after 24 more fatalities were registered from different parts of the state
Kolkata: West Bengal on Wednesday recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 5,892 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 6,30,116, the state health department bulletin said.
Kolkata: West Bengal on Wednesday recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 5,892 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 6,30,116, the state health department bulletin said.
The death toll rose to 10,458 after 24 more fatalities were registered from different parts of the state, it added. In the last 24 hours, 2,297 COVID patients recovered in the state, it said.
The death toll rose to 10,458 after 24 more fatalities were registered from different parts of the state, it added. In the last 24 hours, 2,297 COVID patients recovered in the state, it said.
The discharge rate has slightly dipped to 93.16 per cent. The number of active cases rose to 32,621. Since Tuesday, 43,463 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 96,32,841, the bulletin said.
Increase in coronavirus infections is a cause of worry for the state which is in the middle of elections. Four rounds of voting are over and the rest as many will be conducted by April 29. Results will come on May 2 along with other states where voting is over.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.