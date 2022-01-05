West Bengal on Wednesday reported as many as 14,022 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest-ever single-day rise. Today's numbers indicate about a 50% rise from yesterday's tally. On Tuesday, the state reported 9,073 Covid-19 cases.

Currently, the active tally has been pushed to 33,042. A total of 16,511 tests were conducted today and according to that the positivity rate stands at 23.17%

The state also saw 17 deaths and 6,438 recoveries in the last 24 hours and with these counts, the toll has been pushed to 19,827 and the recovery total touched 1625454.

The recovery rate in the state is 96.85% and the fatality rate is 1.18%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.