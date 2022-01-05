Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Bengal records highest-ever 1-day spike with 14,022 Covid cases in 24 hours

West Bengal records highest-ever 1-day spike with 14,022 Covid cases in 24 hours

India's Covid cases rose to 35,018,358 with 58,097 fresh infections reported today, while the active count increased to 2,14,004.
08:11 PM IST Livemint

  • The state also saw 17 deaths and 6,438 recoveries in the last 24 hours

West Bengal on Wednesday reported as many as 14,022 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest-ever single-day rise. Today's numbers indicate about a 50% rise from yesterday's tally. On Tuesday, the state reported 9,073 Covid-19 cases.

Currently, the active tally has been pushed to 33,042. A total of 16,511 tests were conducted today and according to that the positivity rate stands at 23.17%

 The state also saw 17 deaths and 6,438 recoveries in the last 24 hours and with these counts, the toll has been pushed to 19,827 and the recovery total touched 1625454. 

The recovery rate in the state is 96.85% and the fatality rate is 1.18%.  

