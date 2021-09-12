As many as 751 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across West Bengal in the last 24 hours, said the state health department's bulletin on Sunday evening. The state’s tally stands at 15,56,908.

The fresh cases include 125 infections from Kolkata and 124 in North 24 Parganas.

Further, 10 deaths due to coronavirus were reported, four of which were in the Nadia district, as the state’s death toll mounted to 18,577.

On the other hand, 757 more patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,30,144. West Bengal now has 8,187 active cases.

Altogether, 1,74,78,452 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far in the state.

India saw a single-day rise of 28,591 coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 3,32,36,921, even as active cases declined by nearly 6,600 in a day to stand at 3,84,921.

Vaccination across India

All adult people in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine as the cumulative jabs administered in the country crossed 74 crore on Sunday, the Union health ministry said.

Around 50,25,159 vaccine doses have been administered till 8 pm on Sunday, according to data from the CoWIN portal.

"Congratulations to these states and Union Territories for administering the first Covid-19 vaccine dose to 100 per cent of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence and commitment, the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Along with the tweet, the office of the Union health minister also put up a chart which stated that Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (6.26 lakh doses), Goa (11.83 lakh doses), Himachal Pradesh (55.74 lakh doses), Ladakh (1.97 lakh doses), Lakshadweep (53,499 doses), and Sikkim (5.10 lakh doses) are the states and UTs with 100 per cent eligible population vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine.

