West Bengal reported 8,811 new cases of coronavirus and 108 deaths on Thursday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The state's caseload increased to 14,03,535, and a total of 15,921 people died due to the infection to date.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 14,03,535, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 30 were reported from North 24 Parganas district followed by 27 in Kolkata. The rest of the deaths were registered in several other districts, the bulletin said.

Out of the 108 deaths during the day, 41 were caused due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

The 8,811 new positive cases included 1,842 from North 24 Parganas and 976 from Kolkata.

Since Wednesday, 74,568 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such examinations to 1,26,45,747, the bulletin added.

With the Covid-19 situation improving in West Bengal, the state government decided to allow restaurants to open for three hours in the evening, provided people working there are vaccinated. However, it is not immediately clear from which date the eateries can start operating.

The Bengal government is also thinking of allowing shopping malls to open with 25% workforce after the ongoing Covid related restrictions come to an end on June 15.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.