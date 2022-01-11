KOLKATA : West Bengal on Tuesday registered 21,098 fresh Covid-19 cases in the the past twenty four hours taking the tally of total active cases to 10236.

The state also reported 19 deaths in a day.

The state's Covid positivity rate declined to 32.35% from 37.32% on Monday.

The state on Monday had reported 19,286 new infections, a significant decline in twenty four hours.

The state has tested 65,210 samples in the past twenty four hours and discharged 8.037 persons in the same period.

As many as 27 Omicron cases have been detected in West Bengal so far, the Union health ministry said on Monday. Of these, 10 patients have been discharged.

The West Bengal government on Saturday had relaxed its Covid-19 curbs, allowing salons and beauty parlors to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

As part of the ongoing Covid curbs, all educational institutions are closed in the state, and flight services are regulated. Gymnasiums and swimming pools are also shut.

COVID19 | West Bengal registers 21,098 fresh cases & 19 deaths today; Active cases rise to 1,02,236; Positivity rate at 32.35% pic.twitter.com/A0r5gKmXMO — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

