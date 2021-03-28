Subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal registers 827 new COVID case, highest single-day spike in 3 months

West Bengal registers 827 new COVID case, highest single-day spike in 3 months

A doctor conducts a swab test as a preventive measure against COVID 19
1 min read . 10:17 PM IST PTI

  • Two more patients succumbed to the infection in Kolkata, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,324, it said
  • At least 457 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,69,366

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,84,666 on Sunday as 827 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike in three months, a health bulletin said.

Two more patients succumbed to the infection in Kolkata, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,324, it said.

At least 457 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,69,366.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 97.38 per cent.

The state now has 4,976 active cases, it said.

West Bengal has so far tested over 91.13 lakh samples for COVID-19.

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, the state government had on Saturday issued an advisory urging people to celebrate Holi only with family members.

