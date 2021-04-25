Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal registers highest single-day spike of nearly 16,000 covid-19 cases

West Bengal registers highest single-day spike of nearly 16,000 covid-19 cases

Premium
A person painted himself as Coronavirus creates awareness about the COVID-19, amid a surge in cases, in Kolkata
1 min read . 09:32 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The total number of recoveries was at 6,44,209 in West Bengal after 8,407 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours

West Bengal today registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin released by the state health department said. The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.The number of active cases currently stands at 88,800, the bulletin said.

West Bengal today registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin released by the state health department said. The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.The number of active cases currently stands at 88,800, the bulletin said.

The total number of recoveries was at 6,44,209 in the state after 8,407 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. Altogether 55,600 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal since Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The total number of recoveries was at 6,44,209 in the state after 8,407 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. Altogether 55,600 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal since Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily COVID-19 new cases, the Union Health Ministry said. The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.13 per cent, the ministry said. A total 2,767 deaths were reported in a day.

Ten states also account for 81.73 per cent of the new recoveries, the ministry said

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.