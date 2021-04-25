West Bengal registers highest single-day spike of nearly 16,000 covid-19 cases

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal today registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin released by the state health department said. The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.The number of active cases currently stands at 88,800, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily COVID-19 new cases, the Union Health Ministry said. The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.13 per cent, the ministry said. A total 2,767 deaths were reported in a day.

