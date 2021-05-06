Subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal registers record 117 Covid-19 deaths, over 18,000 new cases

West Bengal registers record 117 Covid-19 deaths, over 18,000 new cases

West Bengal reported 18,431 new cases, taking the caseload to 9,35,066
1 min read . 09:46 PM IST Staff Writer

West Bengal on Thursday reported highest single-day deaths of 117 Covid-19 patients. The cumulative Covid-19 death count in the state now stands at 11,964. The state reported 18,431 new cases, taking the caseload to 9,35,066, the health department said in a bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 17,412 recoveries were reported while the number of active cases increased to 1,22,774, the bulletin said.

Since Wednesday, 60,105 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal.

West Bengal, which was in election mode with the Assembly poll results being announced on May 2, has reported a huge surge in cases in the past few days.

The state's Chief Minister on Thursday decided to grant special permission to all medical establishments to increase the number of beds by at least 40 per cent.

She said that private hospitals in the state have been allowed to increase the number of beds, which will enhance the total number of beds in the hospitals in West Bengal to around 30,000.

Yesterday, the West Bengal government announced a slew of new measures to tackle the pandemic. The state government suspended local train services, and 50 per cent occupancy in public transport services including the Kolkata Metro.

Passengers entering West Bengal via long-distance trains and inter-state buses must carry an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours, the state government said in a notice.

It added that banks will be open from 10 am to 2 pm; all bank branches will remain closed on all Saturdays.

The West Bengal government has prohibited all public gatherings, including social, political, and academic-related gatherings. For cultural and religious programmes, the state government permitted the gathering of only 50 people with Covid-19 safety protocols to be followed by the crowd.

