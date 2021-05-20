West Bengal registers record 162 COVID deaths, 19,091 fresh cases

West Bengal registers record 162 COVID deaths, 19,091 fresh cases1 min read . 10:34 PM IST
In the last 24 hours, 18,910 people recovered from the disease in the state, improving the discharge rate slightly to 87.98%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the last 24 hours, 18,910 people recovered from the disease in the state, improving the discharge rate slightly to 87.98%
KOLKATA : West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 13,895 on Thursday after record 162 fatalities were reported, the health department said in a bulletin.
West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 13,895 on Thursday after record 162 fatalities were reported, the health department said in a bulletin.
It said that 19,091 fresh cases of infection took the tally 12,09,958.
It said that 19,091 fresh cases of infection took the tally 12,09,958.
In the last 24 hours, 18,910 people recovered from the disease in the state, improving the discharge rate slightly to 87.98 per cent.
West Bengal currently has 1,31,510 active cases.
Since Wednesday, at least 70,638 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!