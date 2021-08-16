The West Bengal government has announced further relaxations related to Covid-19 curbs in the state. The state government decided to relax the curbs in a bid to revive the economy and also to ease the hardships faced by the common people during the second wave of Covid-19.

All shops and business establishments can now remain open in the state till 10.30 PM including bars and restaurants. The timings of night curfew has also been reduced by two hours and will remain inplace from 11 pm to 05 pm.

It allowed outdoor government programmes with strict adherence to COVID protocols. The state administration also permitted theatres, auditoria and open air theatres to operate with not more than 50 per cent of their respective seating capacities.

However, the other existing Covid-19 restrictions have been extended till 31 August.

"Stadiums and swimming pools may remain open with 50 per cent of their respective at a time," the order stated.

A decision in this regard was taken following a review of the prevailing situation by the executive committee of the state disaster management authority.

Meanwhile,West Bengal’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 18,303 on Sunday after 12 more patients succumbed to the virus, while 673 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,38,563, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 10,030 active cases, and 15,10,230 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 709 since Saturday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.