The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that they would lift Night curfew for the state on 17 March, the day before Holi, for performing ‘Holika Dahan’.

The state government issued a circular confirming the news.

West Bengal has an ongoing night curfew under the Disaster managment Act 2005 read with the West Bengal Episdemic Disease. Covid-19 Regulations 2020, from 12am-5am.

See the circular here

West Bengal | Night curfew (12am-5am) to be relaxed on the night of March 17, 2022, so as to enable the celebrations of 'Holi ka Dahan': State Govt pic.twitter.com/NnAbtKCDZl — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

“On the occasion of the Holi festival, restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight to 5am shall be relaxed on the night of 17 March 2022 so as to enable the celebration of ‘HOLI KA DAHAN’", read the circular.

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 20,16,094 on Wednesday as 114 people tested positive for the infection in 24 hours, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 21,182, a health bulletin said.

The state now has 1,560 active cases, while 19,93,352 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 102 in the last 24 hours.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.44 crore samples for Covid-19, including 23,036 in the last 24 hours, it added.

