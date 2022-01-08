The West Bengal government today relaxed some its COVID-19 relaxations in the state which includes allowing salons and beauty parlours to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

An official order to this effect said the owners should ensure that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated and they follow all health protocols.

Salons and parlours should be regularly sanitised, it added.

As part of the ongoing Covid curbs, all educational institutions are closed in the state, and flight services are regulated. Gymnasiums and swimming pools are also shut.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 18,213 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, a four-fold rise since the beginning of the year and 2,792 more than the previous day, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

Kolkata city itself accounted for the bulk of new infections reporting 7,484 fresh cases, some 14 per cent more than Thursday. The death toll in the state mounted to 19,864 with 18 more fatalities, the heath department's bulletin said.

The state now has 51,384 active cases, while 7,912 patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

However the state government has decided to go ahead with the Gangasagar Mela, a religious gathering at an island where the Ganges river enters the Bay of Bengal. The High Court of Kolkata today allowed the Mela to be held subject to stringent conditions which include declaring Sagar a notified area.

