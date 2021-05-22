West Bengal has recorded 18,863 new Covid-19 cases. The state has also registered around 154 deaths in the same span.

On the positive side, the state also registered 19,202 recoveries in 24 hours. After the recent surge, the cumulative number of cases has reached 12,48,668. The recoveries have reached a tally of 11,02,772 whereas the death toll in the state has reached 14,208. The active cases stand at 1,31,688.

A cyclonic storm Yaas is developing on the east coast and is expected to impact the state. The low pressure predicted over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal on 22 May would intensify into a cyclonic storm by 24 May, said a press release from the ICG quoting the India Meteorological Department on Saturday. Yaas is expected to move northwest and make landfall on Odisha itWest Bengal coast on 26 May





