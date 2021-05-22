West Bengal reports 18,863 new Covid-19 cases, 154 deaths in a single day

A cyclonic storm Yaas is developing on the east coast and is expected to impact the state. The low pressure predicted over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal on 22 May would intensify into a cyclonic storm by 24 May, said a press release from the ICG quoting the India Meteorological Department on Saturday. Yaas is expected to move northwest and make landfall on Odisha itWest Bengal coast on 26 May