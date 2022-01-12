West Bengal reports 22,155 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 30.86%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As many as 22,155 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 30.86%, said the state health department on Wednesday.

Of the total, Kolkata accounted for 7,060 cases, 495 more than what was reported on Tuesday.

With this, the cumulative Covid-19 tally of West Bengal has reached 18,17,585.

A total of 23 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 19,959.

Since Tuesday, 8,117 patients recovered from the disease while the discharge rate now is 92.51 per cent. So far, 16,81,375 people have been cured of the disease in West Bengal.

The number of active cases is 1,16,251.

At least 71,792 samples were tested in West Bengal in the past 24 hours taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,20,62,882.

Further, 11,06,64,811 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state until now.

This comes as the central government classified West Bengal as one of the states which are emerging as a cause of concern due to the rise in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged pilgrims visiting Gangasagar Mela to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines and asked her administration not to send too many people to Sagar Island for the annual fair.

She requested the pilgrims not to overcrowd the vehicles to reach Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas, wear double masks and cooperate with the administration, and seek police's help if needed.

"I request the administration not to send too many people to Gangasagar Mela. I urge the pilgrims not to overcrowd vehicles to reach Sagar Island," she said while inaugurating the fair at Outram Ghat here.

"I welcome the pilgrims coming to West Bengal from other states and request them to wear double masks and strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines," she added.

A Calcutta High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Kesong Doma Bhutia allowed the annual fair to take place from 8 to 16 January, and ordered that the entire Sagar Island be declared a notified area.

