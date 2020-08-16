West Bengal reports 3,066 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 2,428 with 51 more patients losing their lives on Sunday, as per an official bulletin.

The state also reported 3,066 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 1,16,498, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

The state also reported 3,066 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 1,16,498, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

Total 2,935 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 74.48 per cent.

There are 27,299 active cases in the state at present, it said.

The state tested 32,286 samples for COVID-19 since Saturday, it added.

