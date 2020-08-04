Subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal reports 54 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,752 new cases
1 min read . 10:13 PM IST PTI

  • Statewide caseload has now reached the mark of 80,984 while active cases in the state now remains 23,315
  • Death toll in West Bengal has crossed the mark of 54 in previous 24 hours

KOLKATA : Record 54 more people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to 1,785, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The state also witnessed its highest single-day spike of 2,752 new cases, following which the tally rose to 80,984, it said.

There are 23,315 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Total 2,066 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Since Monday, 22,321 samples have been tested in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

