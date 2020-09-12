Home >News >India >West Bengal reports 59 more COVID-19 fatalities, 3,161 new cases
Policemen check credentials of passengers in a car during a complete lockdown in Kolkata, India, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. By early May, 6.4 million people in India were likely infected by the coronavirus, said a study released Thursday, Sept. 10, by Indian scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s apex medical research body and published in their in-house medical journal. At the time, India had detected around 35,000 cases and over a thousand deaths. But the results of India’s first nationwide study of prevailing infections in the country found that for every confirmed case that detected in May, authorities were missing between 82 and 130 infections. The study tested 28,000 people for proteins produced in response to the virus in the villages and towns across 70 districts in 21 Indian states between May 11 to June 14. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) (AP)
West Bengal reports 59 more COVID-19 fatalities, 3,161 new cases

1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2020, 09:52 PM IST PTI

  • With 59 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 3,880 mark
  • The state now has 23,521 active cases while 3,042 people recovered from the disease

KOLKATA : West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,887 on Saturday after 59 more patients succumbed to the virus, even as 3,161 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,99,493, the health department said in a bulletin.

Since Friday, 3,042 people recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate, which stood at 86.26 per cent.

The state now has 23,521 active cases, it said.

In the past 24 hours, the highest single-day 47,131 samples have been tested in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

