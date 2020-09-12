West Bengal reports 59 more COVID-19 fatalities, 3,161 new cases

KOLKATA : West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,887 on Saturday after 59 more patients succumbed to the virus, even as 3,161 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,99,493, the health department said in a bulletin.

Since Friday, 3,042 people recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate, which stood at 86.26 per cent.

Since Friday, 3,042 people recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate, which stood at 86.26 per cent.

The state now has 23,521 active cases, it said.

In the past 24 hours, the highest single-day 47,131 samples have been tested in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.