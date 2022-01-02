West Bengal reports 6,153 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate goes up to 15.93%

The state had recorded 4,512 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with Kolkata alone reporting 2,398 of them.

As many as 6,153 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across West Bengal in the last 24 hours, said the state health department. Of the total, Kolkata alone accounted for 3,194 cases.

The state had recorded 4,512 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with the metropolis alone reporting 2,398 of them.

The bulletin said that eight people died of coronavirus on Sunday, while nine such patients had perished the previous day.

A total of 19,781 people have died of the disease so far, according to the bulletin.

Of the eight fresh fatalities in the state, two persons died in Kolkata, three in North 24 Parganas, two in Hooghly and one in Howrah districts, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate went up to 15.93% from 12.02% the previous day, while the number of daily tests went up from Saturday's 37,542 to 38,633 on Sunday, it said.

North 24 Parganas followed Kolkata to be in the second position in the number of infections at 994 cases on Sunday, up from 688 on the previous day, the bulletin said.

Apart from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, the other districts which recorded high incidence of cases are Howrah (595), South 24 Parganas (280), Paschim Bardhaman (257), Hooghly (218), Birbhum (140) and Nadia (102), according to the data.

As 2,407 Covid patients were discharged on Sunday, the recovery rate stood at 97.77%, it said.

A total of 16,12,331 people have been cured of the infection so far, it said, adding that the number of total Covid cases recorded in the state is 16,49,150.

Altogether 2,14,68,047 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Sunday brought back stricter Covid-related restrictions in view of the surging cases.

At a press conference on Sunday, state chief secretary HK Dwivedi announced that only essential services will be permitted between 10 pm and 5 am in the state.

The restrictions will be in force 15 January.

