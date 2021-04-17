KOLKATA : West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 7,713 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 6,51,508, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also rose to 10,540 after 34 fresh fatalities were reported.

The city of Kolkata registered a record one-day jump of 1,998 new cases and 10 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 3,426 patients recovered from disease in the state.

Since Friday, 45,330 samples have been tested for coronavirus, the bulletin said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.