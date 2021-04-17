{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KOLKATA : West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 7,713 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 6,51,508, the health department said in a bulletin.

West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 7,713 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 6,51,508, the health department said in a bulletin.

The city of Kolkata registered a record one-day jump of 1,998 new cases and 10 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 3,426 patients recovered from disease in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since Friday, 45,330 samples have been tested for coronavirus, the bulletin said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}