Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal reports highest one-day spike of 7,713 COVID-19 cases, 32 fresh deaths

West Bengal reports highest one-day spike of 7,713 COVID-19 cases, 32 fresh deaths

Premium
People in queues getting thermal scanned before casting their vote during fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 amid Coronavirus pandemic at AG Primary School, Salt lake in Kolkata.
1 min read . 09:27 PM IST PTI

  • The city of Kolkata registered a record one-day jump of 1,998 new cases and 10 deaths

KOLKATA : West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 7,713 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 6,51,508, the health department said in a bulletin.

West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 7,713 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 6,51,508, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also rose to 10,540 after 34 fresh fatalities were reported.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The death toll also rose to 10,540 after 34 fresh fatalities were reported.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The city of Kolkata registered a record one-day jump of 1,998 new cases and 10 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 3,426 patients recovered from disease in the state.

Since Friday, 45,330 samples have been tested for coronavirus, the bulletin said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.