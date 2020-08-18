Kolkata: West Bengal on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,22,753, as per an official bulletin.

The state reported 55 more deaths, following which the toll rose to 2,528, it said.

Total 2,987 people recovered from the disease over the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 75.51 per cent.

There are 27,535 active cases in the state at present, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

West Bengal tested 35,107 samples for COVID-19 since Monday, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

