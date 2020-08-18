Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >West Bengal reports highest single-day spike of 3,175 new COVID-19 cases
Medics wearing PPE kit prepare to collects samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen test, in Kolkata

West Bengal reports highest single-day spike of 3,175 new COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST PTI

While the state's overall Covid-19 tally crossed the 1.22 lakh-mark, its death toll mounted to 2,528 with 55 more deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,22,753, as per an official bulletin.

Kolkata: West Bengal on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,22,753, as per an official bulletin.

The state reported 55 more deaths, following which the toll rose to 2,528, it said.

The state reported 55 more deaths, following which the toll rose to 2,528, it said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Total 2,987 people recovered from the disease over the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 75.51 per cent.

There are 27,535 active cases in the state at present, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

West Bengal tested 35,107 samples for COVID-19 since Monday, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated