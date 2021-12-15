West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first case of the new strain Omicron as a 7-year-old boy tested positive for the variant, the state health department said.

The boy, the official said, recently returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad, the official said. He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Murshidabad district. Both his parents have tested negative, according to reports.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Monday reported 418 new COVID-19 cases, 165 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 16,23,609, a health department bulletin said. The death toll rose to 19,610 as 10 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

North 24 Parganas accounted for three new deaths, while two each were recorded in Kolkata and Nadia and one each in Paschim Bardhaman, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas.

Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases at 135, followed by North 24 Parganas at 73, the bulletin said. At least 439 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,96,482.

The discharge rate stood at 98.33 per cent, it said. West Bengal now has 7,517 active cases. The state has so far conducted over two crore sample tests, including 22,327 during the day.

Altogether, 5,64,838 doses were administered on Monday, a health department official said. "So far, over 9.75 crore doses have been given to eligible beneficiaries," he added.

