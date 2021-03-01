West Bengal has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time since 22 March last year, the state's health department said. The total number of deaths in the state stand at 10,268, so far.

The state's discharge rate has improved to 97.64% after recording 212 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of people recovered from Covid-19 in West Bengal stands at 5,61,755.

The total number of coronavirus cases is now 5,75,316 after recording 198 new cases. It has so far tested 85,79,292 samples for COVID-19, including 16,014 since Sunday.

Earlier, in February, West Bengal said it will make it essential for those arriving from certain states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from 27 February.

People travelling to Bengal from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana by flights will have to show a negative RT-PCR test from Saturday.

Schools in West Bengal resumed physical classes for 9 to 12 in February maintaining all Covid guidelines.

West Bengal's state education department had also decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their final examinations in 2021.

These students will be allowed to appear for Madhyamik (class 10) and Uchcha-Madhyamik (class 12) exams directly.

Ahead of the assembly polls, the state has begun coronavirus vaccination process of polling officials, who will be looking after the elections in West Bengal. a senior official said. "All polling officials are considered as frontline workers and as per the rule, must be vaccinated before the election process starts in West Bengal. We will commence the inoculation programme for such workers from Monday," according to news agency PTI.

Nearly 4.5 lakh polling officials will be involved in the election process in the state, a source in the chief election office said, mentioned PTI. All district magistrates have been directed to send the lists of polling officials who will be inoculated first, state health secretary N S Nigam said.

With inputs from PTI

