West Bengal reports record 147 new COVID deaths, 19,117 fresh cases

As many as 147 people succumbed to the deadly coronavirus in West Bengal today, the highest COVID-related deaths on a single day so far, the a health department bulletin said. The overall death toll in the state touched 13,284.

Of the fresh fatalities, 39 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 33 from Kolkata. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The state also logged 19,117 fresh COVID infection, which took the overall tally to 11,33,430. The number of active cases in the state is 1,31,805. North 24 Parganas reported 4,116 of the new COVID positive cases in the state, followed by Kolkata (3,451) and Hooghly (1,339).

The bulletin also said, altogether 19,113 people were also cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 9,88,341. The discharge rate among coronavirus patients is 87.20 per cent on Sunday, the bulletin said.

As many as 64,327 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state since Saturday, taking the total number of such examinations to 1,14,40,357, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Saturday announced to impose a two-week lockdown in the state till May 30. The restrictions will remain in effect from 6 am on Sunday till 6 pm of May 30, the state government announced.

"We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm of May 30," Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

During this period, all government and private offices, shopping complexes, malls, bars, sports complexes, pubs and beauty parlours will remain closed, he said. However, the emergency services exempted.

Following the announcement of the lockdown, Indian Railways' Eastern Railway zone today in a statement said that the operations of all local, suburban and EMU train services in West Bengal will continue to remain suspended till further advice as the 15-day COVID 19-induced lockdown came into effect in the state.

However, "services of other Special Trains, Mail/Express Special trains, Parcel Trains, and Freight Trains will continue to run as per schedule, till further advice," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)

