Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal reports record 147 new COVID deaths, 19,117 fresh cases

West Bengal reports record 147 new COVID deaths, 19,117 fresh cases

Premium
Kolkata, India - May 16, 2021: Esplanade crossing deserted during a Covid-19 induced lockdown imposed from today morning to May 30, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
2 min read . 08:53 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • The state also logged 19,117 fresh COVID infection, which took the overall tally to 11,33,430
  • The bulletin also said, altogether 19,113 people were also cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 9,88,341

As many as 147 people succumbed to the deadly coronavirus in West Bengal today, the highest COVID-related deaths on a single day so far, the a health department bulletin said. The overall death toll in the state touched 13,284.

As many as 147 people succumbed to the deadly coronavirus in West Bengal today, the highest COVID-related deaths on a single day so far, the a health department bulletin said. The overall death toll in the state touched 13,284.

Of the fresh fatalities, 39 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 33 from Kolkata. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Of the fresh fatalities, 39 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 33 from Kolkata. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The state also logged 19,117 fresh COVID infection, which took the overall tally to 11,33,430. The number of active cases in the state is 1,31,805. North 24 Parganas reported 4,116 of the new COVID positive cases in the state, followed by Kolkata (3,451) and Hooghly (1,339).

The bulletin also said, altogether 19,113 people were also cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 9,88,341. The discharge rate among coronavirus patients is 87.20 per cent on Sunday, the bulletin said.

As many as 64,327 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state since Saturday, taking the total number of such examinations to 1,14,40,357, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Saturday announced to impose a two-week lockdown in the state till May 30. The restrictions will remain in effect from 6 am on Sunday till 6 pm of May 30, the state government announced.

"We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm of May 30," Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

During this period, all government and private offices, shopping complexes, malls, bars, sports complexes, pubs and beauty parlours will remain closed, he said. However, the emergency services exempted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Centre proposes covid related health infra in peri-urban, rural and tribal areas

4 min read . 08:45 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra reports record 974 Covid deaths, 34,389 more cases; Mumbai daily count at 1,544

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST
Premium

India Inc goes extra mile to support families of COVID-victim employees

4 min read . 08:27 PM IST
Premium

Experts say prolonged poll campaign led to COVID cases jump in rural Bengal

3 min read . 08:18 PM IST

Following the announcement of the lockdown, Indian Railways' Eastern Railway zone today in a statement said that the operations of all local, suburban and EMU train services in West Bengal will continue to remain suspended till further advice as the 15-day COVID 19-induced lockdown came into effect in the state.

However, "services of other Special Trains, Mail/Express Special trains, Parcel Trains, and Freight Trains will continue to run as per schedule, till further advice," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!