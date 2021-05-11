Subscribe
Home >News >India >West Bengal reports record 20,136 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips below 30%

West Bengal reports record 20,136 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips below 30%

Workers wearing PPE suit pack Covid-19 waste to load on a vehicle for disposed at a state govt-run Covid hospital in Kolkata.
1 min read . 08:36 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The state has so far registered 10,32,740 cases and 12,593 deaths
  • There are 1,27,673 active cases in the state at present

West Bengal's daily tally of fresh coronavirus cases breached the 20,000-mark today with record 20,136 new cases in a span of 24 hours.

The state also recorded 132 deaths in a day, according to the state Health Department.

The cases were detected after testing 68,142 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 29.55%.

The state has so far registered 10,32,740 cases and 12,593 deaths.

Bengal recorded 18,994 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,27,673 active cases in the state at present.

Meanwhile, the government has said that an early trend of decline in daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths has been noted in the country.

According to the government, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana were among 18 states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, however, said Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Assam, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura were among 16 states and union territories showing continued increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases.

