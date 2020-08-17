Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >West Bengal reports record 3,080 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths
Medics wearing PPE kit

West Bengal reports record 3,080 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST PTI

  • Coronavirus caseload in West Bengal now stands at 1.19 lakh with death toll reaching the mark of 3,080
  • Total 2,932 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

KOLKATA : West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,19,578 with the highest single-day spike of 3,080 new cases on Monday, as per an official bulletin.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,19,578 with the highest single-day spike of 3,080 new cases on Monday, as per an official bulletin.

The toll increased to 2,473 as 45 more people died, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

The toll increased to 2,473 as 45 more people died, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Total 2,932 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 75.02, it added.

There are 27,402 active cases in the state at present.

West Bengal tested 32,319 samples for COVID-19 since Sunday, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated