Kolkata: Visitors stand in painted circles to maintain social distancing outside the enclosure at Alipore Zoological Garden after it reopened, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI)
West Bengal reports record 3,340 new Covid-19 cases

1 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2020, 10:57 PM IST PTI

  • Sixty-two more patients died in the state, following which the toll rose to 5,132
  • The discharge rate in the state improved to 87.92 per cent as the state saw 3,013 fresh recoveries

Kolkata: West Bengal on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 3,340 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,66,974, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Sixty-two more patients died in the state, following which the toll rose to 5,132, it said.

The discharge rate in the state improved to 87.92 per cent as the state saw 3,013 fresh recoveries.

The number of active patients stood at 27,130.

In the last 24 hours, 41,128 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

So far, 2,34,712 patients have recovered in the state.

Nineteen of the latest deaths were reported from the North 24 Parganas district, while 13 fatalities happened in Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Six deaths each were reported from Howrah and Paschim Medinipur, while three each happened in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur districts, it said.

Fifty-four of the new deaths happened due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, according to the bulletin.

Of the new cases, 641 were detected in North 24 Parganas while 631 people were found COVID-positive in Kolkata.

Howrah recorded 234 new cases and 196 were detected in South 24 Parganas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

