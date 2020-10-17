Home >News >India >West Bengal reports record 3,865 new Covid-19 cases
West Bengal now has 33,121 active cases. (AFP)
West Bengal now has 33,121 active cases. (AFP)

West Bengal reports record 3,865 new Covid-19 cases

1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2020, 10:09 PM IST PTI

  • The death toll rose to 5,992 after 61 more people succumbed to the infection, it said

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,17,053 on Saturday with its highest single-day spike of 3,865 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 5,992 after 61 more people succumbed to the infection, it said.

At least 3,183 people recovered from the disease since Friday, it said, adding that the discharge rate currently stands at 87.66 per cent.

West Bengal now has 33,121 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 43,428 samples have been tested, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (ANI)

There are only 2 governors in India -- Maharashtra and West Bengal: Sanjay Raut

2 min read . 16 Oct 2020
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi, India. (AP)

Covid-19: Delhi's death toll reaches 5,981; case tally climbs to 3.27 lakh

1 min read . 10:01 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout