West Bengal reports record 3,865 new Covid-19 cases
West Bengal now has 33,121 active cases.

West Bengal reports record 3,865 new Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 10:09 PM IST PTI

  • The death toll rose to 5,992 after 61 more people succumbed to the infection, it said

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,17,053 on Saturday with its highest single-day spike of 3,865 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 5,992 after 61 more people succumbed to the infection, it said.

At least 3,183 people recovered from the disease since Friday, it said, adding that the discharge rate currently stands at 87.66 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 43,428 samples have been tested, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

