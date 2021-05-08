West Bengal on Saturday registered its highest single-day deaths of 127 COVID-19 patients taking the toll to 12,203, the health department said. Meanwhile, the state also registered 19,436 fresh cases, biggest one-day spike, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 9,73,718, it said. Currently, there are 1,25,164 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 18,243 people have recuperated from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 8,36,351. The discharge rate has improved slightly to 85.89 per cent.

Since Friday, 63,377 samples have been tested for coronavirus, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, a record 4,187 COVID-19 fatalities in a day took India's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported during the period, pushing the tally of cases to 2,18,92,676, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

Registering a steady increase, active cases have reached 37,23,446 which comprise 17.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30,960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 this year.

